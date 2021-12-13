Eco-Power Stadium: New naming rights deal is biggest commercial agreement in Doncaster Rovers history

Club Doncaster chief commercial officer Jon Warburton and Eco-Power commercial director Louis Calders

The Doncaster-based waste management and recycling company have committed to the four year deal which will see Rovers’ home ground known as the Eco-Power Stadium, starting with the clash with Sunderland on December 27.

Chief commercial officer of Club Doncaster Jon Warburton believes the agreement ticks all the boxes financially as well as falling within the club’s values.

“It’s the biggest deal the club has ever done from a commercial point of view, and that is by some margin as well,” Warburton told the Free Press. “That’s a big positive.

“More than that, it’s about what Eco Power represent in terms of their ethics, their values and what they’re going to bring to the club.

“The green agenda is huge at the minute on so many levels. We want to push it and strive to carbon neutrality. And with the EFL and their Green Clubs Agenda, they’re pushing it as well.

“It just feels like the right partner at the right time.

“From a personal and a club point of view, it’s the biggest thing we’ve done.

“When the opportunity was there to get it over the line, everyone at the club had a single track mind to get it done. Now we’re really excited for what the future holds.”

Discussions began in the summer over the naming rights deal with the 15-year partnership with Keepmoat approaching its end.

And Warburton says there was a determination to find the right partner to take up the mantle from the company which had sponsored the stadium since it opened.

“It is absolutely the biggest thing we have available when it comes to supporting and sponsoring the club and we wanted to make sure that we got it right because you don’t get this opportunity very much,” he said.

“We were very fortunate that one of the earliest conversations we had, with Eco Power, came good.

“We had a value we were looking for in terms of what we thought it was worth and we were really happy that Eco Power were able to meet that and we were able to move on as quickly we did.”

Eco-Power are based in Rossington and the company’s commercial director Louis Calders is delighted with the opportunity to invest in the local club.

“We’ve got a number of businesses across Yorkshire, Humberside, Nottinghamshire and as far afield as Scotland but the vast majority of the business, the head office and the heart of the business is here in Doncaster,” he said.

“We thought taking on an opportunity to get involved with the sponsorship of the stadium was perfect for us to reinvest back into the community where the business started out and most of our activities still take place today.

“Everybody is so excited. When we first started having discussions with the club, we knew we wanted to have some form of involvement, whether that be boards around the pitch, something to do with the shirts or whatever. We didn't have a set agenda.

“We were told an opportunity had come around with the stadium sponsorship and for us it was a no-brainer. We sat down with Jon and his team and we were delighted to come on board.”

