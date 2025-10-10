Dunscroft U10 / U11 blue - local youth football team gears up for international tournament

Local Youth Football Team Gearing Up for International Tournament

A local youth football team is proving that teamwork, dedication, and community spirit can make big dreams come true.

The U10/U11 Blues, part of a thriving club with over 300 young players, are currently training hard under the guidance of coaches Elliot and Steve. The squad of 12 enthusiastic players has their sights set on an exciting challenge — competing in a tournament in Holland in April 2026.

To make the trip possible, the team has been busy raising funds with the help of their supportive parents and local businesses. From sponsorships and raffles to creative events like charity waxing sessions, the community has rallied behind the boys’ efforts.

Coach Elliot, CR, KT, SJ, EC, BM, JS, ZP, CT, LB, SH, AJ, LB, Coach Steve

“The drive these boys have is unbelievable,” said one of the coaches. “They put in so much hard work every week, and it’s inspiring to see how much support they’ve received from everyone around them.”

The team’s energy and camaraderie have also gained attention online. Their TikTok account boasts a video that’s reached over 1.3 million views, while their Facebook page continues to attract followers and supporters from near and far.

But for the U10/U11 Blues, football is about more than just matches and medals. “We’re not just a team or even a club,” a parent said. “We’re part of a wider community that brings people together from all walks of life.”

With their determination and the backing of their community, the U10/U11 Blues are well on their way to making their Holland dream a reality.

