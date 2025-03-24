Draw does Doncaster Rovers Belles no favours as relegation fight continues

Jasmine Saxton tucks away the spot-kick in Belles' draw with AFC Fylde. Pic: Doncaster Rovers Belles/X.

Doncaster Rovers Belles drew 1-1 at home to AFC Fylde in a result that didn't help either relegation-fighting side.

Belles remain second-bottom in the FA Women’s National League Division One North with 14 points accrued from 20 matches. They are three points off safety with just two games remaining. In addition, those catchable sides above them have a game in hand each.

Bottom side Fylde went ahead at Retford United’s Cannon Park through a penalty before the interval but Jasmine Saxton tucked away a spot-kick for the Belles to ensure the points were shared.

Fellow strugglers York City (fourth-bottom) welcome Norton and Stockton Ancients (third-bottom) this coming weekend in that aforementioned game in hand. A win for the hosts will see them unable to be caught by Belles or Fylde whilst an away win would be a monumental blow to Belles' hopes of survival given Norton would then be six points clear of Ciaran Toner's side with just two games left.

Belles' next game is a mightily-tough assignment away at second-placed Middlesbrough - at the Riverside Stadium - on Sunday, April 13.

Meanwhile, Belles' under-21s concluded their Reserve Midland Division season with a 5-1 victory away to their Peterborough counterparts to clinch a third-placed finish.

Maisie Everitt, one of several under-21 players who have featured briefly for the first team this season, bagged a hat-trick with Jessica Frick and Poppy Hawkins also on target.

The Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Senior Cup quarter final draw has Belles at home to Huddersfield Town in a repeat of the past two finals. Rossington Main host YP Women and that pairing is also repeated in the Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League Cup final at the end of April.

Rossington booked their place with Holly Orr netting both in a 2-1 home win over Chesterfield Ladies under-23s. Rossington’s bid for the Division One title resumes with a home game against Stockbridge Park Steels as they seek to extend their unbeaten start to ten games.