Double injury boost for Doncaster Rovers ahead of Burton Albion trip

Ben Close

Close has been out of action for the last month with a hamstring injury while Hiwula has missed the last three matches after damaging his foot.

“Those two have trained today [Thursday] so it’s good news,” boss Richie Wellens said.

“They’re two players who know the level really well and they’ll be important for us.

“They’ve got that experience and it’s going to be vital for us.”

Midfielder Close had been set for an injection this week on the issue but opted against it due to positive progress.

“Ben didn’t have the injection and he’s come through training fine,” Wellens said. “We hope that it is the same for tomorrow.

“He chose not to have the injection because he was feeling so close to being fully fit. He didn’t want to inject something into him that, while it might have had a really positive effect, it might have had a negative one when he was so close to being fit.”

One player who did undergo a procedure this week was Jon Taylor who had a clear up of his ankle, designed to remove any lingering pain following his long term injury.

The winger did not take part in training on Thursday but is expected to join in again on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Jon had an injection on Wednesday and he didn’t train today but we believe he will be fully fit for Saturday,” he said.

“It was just a clear-up thing for him.

“It frees up the nerves around the ankle. What it can’t do is make it any worse. If it makes it totally free then great, but if it doesn’t work he’ll be at the same position he was at any way so we’re quite happy about that.”

Rovers are awaiting news from the appeal against Joseph Olowu’s red card against Bolton Wanderers.

