'Don't be a circus act' Doncaster Rovers winger is warned as he goes on the hunt for goals

Jordy Hiwula

The winger has impressed with his recent performances, particularly when finding spaces inside the pitch and linking up with his fellow attackers.

Despite missing the first month of the season, Hiwula has taken more shots than any other Rovers player so far this term but has managed just one goal.

Boss Richie Wellens believes the 27-year-old can be more ruthless in front of goal but he needs to focus on getting shots away rather than beating his markers with skills and tricks as he embarks on his runs into the box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think he’s a really talented boy who carries the ball well and is direct,” Wellens said.

“He just needs that little last bit of being more ruthless.

“We spoke about it after the Plymouth game where he could have had a hat trick.

“For me, it looks great when someone is doing six or seven stepovers at a time but you need one stepover to get half a yard and then shoot.

“Don’t be a circus act. We’re not asking people to come on the pitch at half time and show people how many stepovers they can do and how they can juggle the ball.

“We’re asking people to be ruthless in the final third and score goals.

“I firmly believe that Jordy can do that and he will get double figures this year.

“But you have to get shots off, you have to hit the target.

“We’ll be working with him. He’s a good lad and he wants to learn, he’s coachable.

“He’ll get better as the season goes on because he’s had a really disrupted pre-season and we’re starting to see the best of him.”

Hiwula has taken 21 shots in ten matches this season. The next highest is Tiago Cukur with 14.

He has also had the second most touches inside the opposition box per game, behind Cukur, and is rated as the player that has created the most clear cut chances for Rovers this term.

*