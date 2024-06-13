Doncaster teen referee Thomas lands top award and Wembley day out
Thomas Green only picked up a whistle when he was 14 but already referees in the Doncaster and District Junior Sunday League.
The 15-year-old was invited to the Referees Recognition Awards 2024 at Wembley earlier this month after his exploits. Thomas, who has autism, was awarded the Refereeing in the Community Award. His proud dad Steve said: "Thomas has worked hard to get this award and is always studying the laws of the game in IFAB to make sure that he has the knowledge to referee fairly but firmly."
On presenting his award the judges said: "Thomas has been widely praised for his fairness and knowledge of the laws, but also his ability to encourage everyone around him."
Thomas also received warm words from whistlers at the top of their game. He was given praise and encouragement from existing Premier League referees including FA Cup final referee Andy Madley, Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA Referee Development Officer and National League referee Danny Guest and numerous long-serving grassroots referees.
Steve added: "Thomas would like to thank all the teams that he has refereed and who helped him to get this award.
"He would particularly like to thank the coaches and management of Adwick Park Rangers JFC, where he referees most weekends."
Do you have a sports story you want to share? Email [email protected] and we will do our best to ensure it goes online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.