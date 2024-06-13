Thomas Green is handed his award at the Referee Recognition Awards 2024.

A Doncaster teenager has been awarded a plum refereeing award and earned a trip to Wembley Stadium in the process.

Thomas Green only picked up a whistle when he was 14 but already referees in the Doncaster and District Junior Sunday League.

The 15-year-old was invited to the Referees Recognition Awards 2024 at Wembley earlier this month after his exploits. Thomas, who has autism, was awarded the Refereeing in the Community Award. His proud dad Steve said: "Thomas has worked hard to get this award and is always studying the laws of the game in IFAB to make sure that he has the knowledge to referee fairly but firmly."

On presenting his award the judges said: "Thomas has been widely praised for his fairness and knowledge of the laws, but also his ability to encourage everyone around him."

Thomas Green with his award and FA Cup final referee Andy Madley at Wembley Stadium.

Thomas also received warm words from whistlers at the top of their game. He was given praise and encouragement from existing Premier League referees including FA Cup final referee Andy Madley, Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA Referee Development Officer and National League referee Danny Guest and numerous long-serving grassroots referees.

Steve added: "Thomas would like to thank all the teams that he has refereed and who helped him to get this award.

"He would particularly like to thank the coaches and management of Adwick Park Rangers JFC, where he referees most weekends."