James Kaye served as Redknapp's number two when Harry's Heroes took on Walking Is Brilliant for charity at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday.

Founded by a group of ex-footballers in 2020, Walking Is Brilliant raises money for various causes through sponsored walks which also aim to boost the physical and mental health of those taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James, 41, was rewarded for a fine spell in charge of Scawthorpe Athletic, who completed a quintuple last season followed by a quadruple this year, missing out on the league title on goal difference.

James and Harry sort their tactics on the touchline. Photo: John Hobson/AHPIX LTD

"It was fantastic,” said James, who has since stepped down to spend more time with his wife of six years, Emma, and their two children, five-year-old George and three-year-old Isabella.

"Harry was a really nice bloke and had a lot of time for everybody. All the ex-pros were superb."

James and Harry made a winning team as Harry's Heroes won 4-3 in front of a crowd of more than 2,300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harry's Heroes team featured famous names such as Paul Merson, Des Walker and Neil Ruddock, while Chris Waddle, Carlton Palmer and David Hirst were among those representing their opposition.

Former Tottenham boss Redknapp had some words for postman James on his retirement after 10 years on the touchline.

James, who delivers to Woodlands on his round, said: "He said 'you will miss it and you will want to get back into it straight away, I've retired about six times'.