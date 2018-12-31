What Doncaster Rovers can expect from Sheffield United loanee Tyler Smith

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the signing of striker Tyler Smith on loan from Sheffield United.

The youngster has yet to make a senior appearance for the Blades but has impressed greatly for the club’s U23 side as well as during a loan spell with Barrow AFC in the National League which produced 11 goals from 24 appearances.

Sheffield United writer Danny Hall of The Star expects the 19-year-old to thrive at the Keepmoat in the second half of the season.

“Tyler Smith as a player is difficult to really categorise as he doesn’t really fit a ‘type’ of striker - he’s not a target man or a goalhanging poacher, either,” Hall said.

“What he does do though is score goals which is never a bad habit for a striker to have.

“Eleven came in a loan spell at Barrow, in the rough and tumble of the Conference, and coaching staff at United have noticed a change in the player’s attitude and confidence since his return to Bramall Lane.

“Smith is quick and athletic, can finish well and also now has that bit of nous that comes from a small taste of men’s football, rather than U23s.

“Chris Wilder believes Smith has the talent to become a member of United’s first team squad - and with Wilder’s budget being one of the lowest in the Championship, how that would be welcomed - and the hope is that a further League One loan will help accelerate that transition under the guidance of Grant McCann and his coaching staff at the Keepmoat.”

