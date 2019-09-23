WATCH: 'We made Doncaster look like Barcelona' - Darren Ferguson was seething after Peterborough's defeat at the Keepmoat
Darren Ferguson was raging after seeing his Peterborough United side come unstuck against Doncaster Rovers.
First half goals from James Coppinger and Kieran Sadlier earned Rovers an impressive win over League One’s form side.
“We cannot play like that and expect to win a game of football,” said the former Rovers boss.
“You’re not going to do it, regardless of who you’re playing against.
“At times we made Doncaster look like Barcelona. It was incredible what I was watching.”
He added: “We were miles away. It was a really poor team performance. We didn’t get anywhere near them, we didn’t lay a glove on them.
“Coming back to Doncaster, my previous club, I don’t think I deserved that off my team.
“We have to hold our hands up and say that was an unacceptable performance from us.”
Rovers’ victory saw them leapfrog Posh in the table and move up to seventh in the table.