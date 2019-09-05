Wage cap, recruitment policy, stadium naming rights - key questions for 'Meet the Owners'
Doncaster Rovers fans have the opportunity to quiz the club’s hierarchy at tonight’s Meet the Owners event - and there is plenty to discuss.
Here are nine key questions for the Rovers board…
1. What just happened?!
An extraordinary transfer window needs explaining.
Why was a team that almost reached Wembley decimated and why has it taken so long to replace John Marquis?
2. Is the club for sale?
This summer’s transfer dealings has led to a perception among some supporters that Rovers are ‘balancing the books’.
In turn this has raised questions on the messageboards this week about the ownership. Are Rovers streamlining the business in readiness for a sale or in an attempt to attract new investment?
3. How is the club performing financially and how will the FA Cup prize money/Marquis transfer fee be used?
Rovers now only need to publish abbreviated accounts. To the layman they offer very little meaningful information.
A rough outline of where the club is at financially might help to put certain things into context.
Fans are naturally curious about the FA Cup/transfer money. Does Darren Moore have access to those funds?
4. Have Rovers introduced a wage cap?
Grant McCann talked about moving towards wage parity among the playing staff at the end of last season.
Has this been implemented?
5. What is the recruitment policy?
Under Darren Ferguson there appeared to be a clear strategy; sign young players with potential re-sale value (e.g. John Marquis, Joe Wright, Ben Whiteman, Niall Mason).
What is the current strategy?
6. Is the current policy on loan players likely to continue?
It wasn’t long ago that Rovers indicated they wanted to move away from signing lots of loan players, perhaps cherry-picking one or two.
Six of the 11 new arrivals this summer have been loan signings. What’s the thinking?
7. How do Rovers plan on becoming a ‘sustainable Championship club’?
Chief executive Gavin Baldwin told supporters this summer that the club’s aim is to not only get promoted to the Championship but be in a position where they can ‘have some fun’ at that level and not simply make up the numbers.
How do Rovers plan on competing at Championship level, especially in view of the financial gulf that exists between the Championship and League One?
8. What is the latest on the academy?
Has a decision been made on whether to upgrade to Cat 2 status?
9. What is likely to happen when the Keepmoat Stadium naming rights deal expires?
The deal runs out in 2021.
The Free Press has seen a club document entitled ‘Club Doncaster Sports Park’ - could this possibly be the new name of the ground?