Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger has taken a trip down memory lane in an excellent interview with Sky Bet.

Watch below as the 38-year-old recalls the Carling Cup run, Johnstone’s Paint Trophy success, victory over Leeds United at Wembley and winning promotion at Brentford, among other personal highlights.

Coppinger, who joined the club in 2004 from Exeter City, has made a club record 608 appearances for Rovers.