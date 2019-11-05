'There are no winners in this fiasco' - Accrington chairman slams 'joke shop EFL rules' as the wait goes on for ruling on cancelled Bolton Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers clash

Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt

Wanderers were in administration when they unilaterally postponed their home clash with Rovers in August due to ‘welfare concerns’ for their young players.

The EFL are understood to be keen on the game being played at some point but are still to make a final decision.

“It’s a fact that @OfficialBWFC should not have been allowed to start the season with kids and in administration,” said Holt, replying to a Bolton fan on Twitter.

“It’s damaged proper competition AND @OfficialBWFC chances of survival this season.

“This was evidenced by Bolton not being able to play against @drfc_official which will likely lead to a further points deduction for your club.

“It was an awful decision by @EFL to let you start the season. It’s a shambles.

“I wish no harm to any club, especially local clubs. I’m fully aware of their importance to our towns and communities.”

Asked by a Blackpool fan whether the EFL ‘think we haven't noticed that they are ducking a decision on [Bolton’s] failure to honour the Doncaster game?’, Holt replied: “There are no winners in this fiasco.”

Holt was also quizzed whether Bolton, who started the season on -12 points for entering administration, should suffer a further points deduction for calling off the Doncaster game.

“I DONT CARE,” he replied.

“There should be one set of rules that applies to ALL clubs, that is straight forward, with immediately implemented punishments.

“That nobody knows what should happen shows what a joke shop the @EFL rules are.

“It’s madness to still be wondering about point deductions after all this time and now you’ve started getting back on your feet.