Rochdale v Doncaster Rovers: 'The end of last season provided a lot of hope' - the opposition view

The latest Keith Hill era at Spotland came to an end in March and another club favourite Brian Barry-Murphy is at the helm after guiding Dale to comfortable survival in his caretaker spell.

We spoke to BBC Manchester’s Mike Minay to get the lowdown on the Lancashire side.

Q: What are the expectations at Rochdale for this season? Will they be expected to progress after seasons of struggle?

MM: Expectations are limited at Rochdale because the club are realistic and realise that they are happy at League One level.

That said, the end to last season provided a lot of hope with some impressive form and last weekend’s win at Tranmere will have done the same. I think Dale could be thinking about mid-table as the minimum this season.

Q: Has there been much change at the club over the summer?

MM: The manager remains after Brian Barry-Murphy got the job on a full time basis at the back end of last season and cleverly he’s retained most of that squad – including bringing back some of the lads who were on loan last season. He’s added giant goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to his ranks and experienced midfielder Jimmy Ryan too.

Q: How is Brian Barry-Murphy viewed at Spotland?

MM: He’s a really well liked guy and I don’t think Rochdale could have had a better replacement after club legend Keith Hill was sacked.

Saving the club from relegation only boosted his reputation and he’s a popular figure around the Crown Oil Arena.

Q: What system and style of play does Barry-Murphy favour?

MM: Guaranteed Ian Henderson will be up top.

Early season makes it difficult to know exactly what the system or plan is - but in the season opener at Tranmere they had a back four with three in midfield, and three up top - albeit those two side strikers, double up to make a five man midfield.

Q: Who are the dangermen?

MM: Working from back to front, Eoghan O’Connell was a great signing from Bury in the summer. There was interest from other clubs but Dale have done well to get his signature. Strong, solid defender.