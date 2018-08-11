Player ratings: How did Doncaster Rovers’ players fare in the win over Wycombe Wanderers?

The Star’s Paul Goodwin assesses the individual performances in today’s impressive 3-0 victory.

MARKO MAROSI 6

Made a couple of important first half saves. A rush of blood later almost presented Bloomfield with an open goal.

NIALL MASON 6

Showed plenty of willingness to get up the line but his use of the ball occasionally let him down.

JOE WRIGHT 8

Dominated the aerial battle with Akinfenwa and Williams. Read the game well and made several important clearances.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Picked up a booking for a reckless tackle but it was a rare blemish during a composed performance.

DANNY ANDREW 7

Wasted some great crossing opportunities early on but, as the game went on, started to look more and more like the Andrew of last August.

HERBIE KANE 9

Sensational debut and first EFL appearance. Composed on the ball, can pick a pass, aggressive in his closing down, likes a tackle - on this evidence he is a serious find.

BEN WHITEMAN 8

His confidence and influence in the holding role grew as the game went on.

TOMMY ROWE 8

Knitted things together excellently, showed some superb touches and movement.

ALEX KIWOMYA 6

Not at his best but his pace and energy kept the Wycombe backline on their toes.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

Got through a lot of work with his back to goal and got on the scoresheet again for good measure.

MALLIK WILKS 8

Followed up a below par first half with a second period display befitting of his ‘showman’ status. Another brilliant strike to find the net.

SUBS USED

JAMES COPPINGER 6

A wise head to bring off the bench.

MATTY BLAIR N/A

Excellent assist for Marquis’s goal.

PAUL TAYLOR N/A

Tried to get stuck in.

SUBS NOT USED

Ian Lawlor, Tom Anderson, Danny Amos, Alfie May.

WYCOME WANDERERS

Ryan Allsop 6, Sido Jombati 6, Joe Jacobson 6, Anthony Stewart 6, Adam El-Abd 6, Sam Saunders 6 (Craig Mackail-Smith 79), Marcus Bean 6 (Dominic Gape 69, 6), Matthew Bloomfield 7, Bryan Morris 7 (Nick Freeman 69, 6), Adebayo Akinfenwa 6, Randell Williams 7. Subs not used: Yves Ma-Kalambay, Jason McCarthy, Curtis Thompson.

REFEREE

Carl Boyeson (Surrey)