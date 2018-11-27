League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Doncaster Rovers midfielder reveals summer weight loss, Yorkshire rival take striker on trial Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up League One and Two clubs are in midweek action tonight - and we've got it covered. Body - Stay tuned as we keep up-to-date with all the pre-match talk, latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Doncaster Rovers: What Grant McCann feels is the last piece of the jigsaw for his side