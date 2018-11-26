League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Doncaster Rovers boss makes big statement, Sunderland winger set to end 12-month spell on sidelines tonight Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up League One and Two clubs are reacting to their weekend results - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Doncaster Rovers ‘are one of the best sides in League One’ insists Grant McCann