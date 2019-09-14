Ipswich Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 0: Brilliant performance but no breakthrough as Moore's men remain unbeaten
Doncaster Rovers maintained their unbeaten start to the League One campaign after battling out a goalless draw at Ipswich Town.
Rovers turned in an excellent performance to look much the more likely to win the game for long stretches but could not find a way to break the deadlock against a side tipped for an immediate return to the Championship.
Darren Moore made two changes to the side that started the win over Rotherham United a week earlier. Kazaiah Sterling missed out entirely after suffering a deadleg against the Millers with Niall Ennis coming in, while Matty Blair replaced Alfie May who dropped to the bench.
Rovers produced some brilliant possession play in the first half to look much the more threatening against a home side that struggled for opportunities.
Calmness and composure with the ball saw Rovers able to get plenty of men forward.
But they also looked dangerous on the break and Ennis drew a smart save from Tomas Holy after a fine first touch sent him galloping away.
And Jon Taylor really should have given them the lead just before the break when Ennis flashed a ball across the box, only for him to lose track of the cross and hook a shot which Holy blocked.
Ipswich posed more threat after the break, finally able to enjoy some strong possession of their own.
Kayden Jackson could not turn a header on goal after beating Ian Lawlor to a Gwion Edwards cross.
And Lawlor produced a brilliant save to deny James Norwood after he broke clear from half way.
But Rovers continue to threaten themselves. Ennis met a Taylor cut back but could not get his shot through a crowd of bodies.
Kane Vincent-Young smashed a shot from the corner of the box while flew narrowly over Lawlor's crossbar.
At the other end, Ben Sheaf curled straight at Holy after being played in by substitute Kieran Sadlier.
And Sheaf rattled the post with a strike from 25 yards.
Ipswich had the last big chance when Norwood pulled away from Tom Anderson to latch onto a long ball and smash a shot on goal which Lawlor pushed behind superbly.
IPSWICH: Holy, Chambers, Edwards (Georgiou 63), Skuse, Judge, Downes (Nolan 63), Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Kenlock, Norwood, Jackson (Keane 79). Subs not used: Norris, Wilson, Dozzell, Dobra.
ROVERS: Lawlor; Halliday, Anderson, John, James; Sheaf, Whiteman; Blair (May 71), Coppinger (Sadlier 71), Taylor; Ennis (Kiwomya 84). Subs not used: Dieng, Daniels, Gomes, Longbottom.
REFEREE: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire)
ATTENDANCE: 18,928 (621 away)