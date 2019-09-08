'I think it's a miracle what he's doing' - Ian Holloway on the start Darren Moore has made as Doncaster Rovers boss
Darren Moore has made a ‘miracle’ start as Doncaster Rovers boss, according to TV pundit Ian Holloway.
Moore has guided Rovers to an unbeaten start in League One with three wins and two draws from their opening five games – despite the club’s high turnover of players.
Star striker John Marquis and several other senior players, including Andy Butler, Tommy Rowe and Danny Andrew, followed manager Grant McCann out of the exit door over the summer. Eleven new faces have arrived, including six loan signings.
Following Saturday’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over Rotherham United, former Blackpool and QPR boss Holloway told EFL on Quest: “It’s absolutely fantastic management.
“I thought he was unfairly sacked at West Brom for the job he was doing.
“Now, taking over at Donny when he lost three really important players - none more so than John Marquis his main striker - I think it’s a miracle what he’s doing.”
Rovers vice-chairman Andy Watson responded on Twitter by saying: “Not sure why #ianholloway on @QuestTV thinks it’s a miracle that #DarrenMoore at @DRFC has done such a good job.
“Yes we’ve lost some great players but we’re a well run club with a great manager. A good combination that’s working well #hardworkpaysoff #pubteam #dontwriteusoff”