Grant McCann reveals why Doncaster Rovers are playing waiting game on loan extension for Liverpool starlet Herbie Kane

Loan star Herbie Kane will remain at Doncaster Rovers for the rest of the season if he agrees a new contract with Liverpool, according to Grant McCann.

The 20-year-old midfielder’s sensational form has increased fears that Rovers could lose his services – possibly to a Championship club – when his initial loan expires in January.

But McCann told the local media ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup second round trip to Charlton Athletic that Kane will remain at Rovers or return to Liverpool – depending on whether he signs a new contract with the Premier League giants.

“It’ll be addressed one way or the other over the next two or three weeks,” said McCann.

“I think they’re quite close [to agreeing a new deal]. I think Liverpool want Herbie to agree to a new deal.

“The deal at the minute is not suitable for Herbie and his agent.

“The reality of it is if he doesn’t sign that deal he’ll go back to Liverpool Under 23s. He ain’t going anywhere else.

“If he does the sign the deal then he stays here until the end of the season. He ain’t going anywhere else.

“So we’re in the middle of it a little bit and we’re hoping it’ll get sorted.

“Financially for Doncaster Rovers it’s not a problem. Liverpool are not asking a lot more from us to keep Herbie here. That’s not the problem.

“It’s about Herbie and his representative agreeing that new deal with Liverpool.”

Kane has scored five goals in his last five games and taken to League One football like a proverbial duck to water.

His energy and tenacity in midfield have become a fulcrum for McCann’s high pressing and attacking approach – and is bound to have alerted several scouts from higher-ranked clubs.

Glasgow Rangers, bossed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, are also understood to be admirers of the Bristol-born youngster.