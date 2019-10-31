Gavin Baldwin interview: What is Doncaster Rovers' transfer policy?

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin

In recent years Rovers have seen an influx of promising young talent, with former manager Darren Ferguson bringing in the likes of Joe Wright, Ben Whiteman and Ian Lawlor.

Baldwin insists the philosophy on signings is largely dictated by the manager of the club at the time and believes Darren Moore shares similar views to predecessor Ferguson.

“It's guided by the manager and ultimately we will try to deliver the manager the team he wants,” Baldwin said of the policy on transfers.

“But Darren Moore’s philosphy is very similar to Darren Ferguson’s.”

“Darren is looking at what the squad size should be and is very specific within that there should be a number of loanees, a number of under 23s from our own that will be expected to play, sit on the bench or move up for the Leasing.com games.

“Then within the 16-18 contracted players for instance, he is clear on how many would be over the age of 25 and what they will physically look like per position.

“Because of the change of manager I would say the recruitment strategy is emerging but also to support Darren with this we will be appointing a head of recruitment to help him get the team and squad he wants.

“With fairness to Darren Ferguson it does mirror his thinking about young, hungry players and that is predominantly where Darren is coming from.“

Rovers last week interviewed for a new head of recruitment.

And Baldwin says the primary focus is to help deliver the sort of signings Moore wants.

“The new head of recruitment will come in and be analysis based,” he said.

“It won't be just watching games of football. It will be specific.

“Darren needs a right back that looks like this, runs like this, defends like this etc and we will then shortlist it down through the head of recruitment and Darren will go and watch those players.

“He'll have his own thoughts from watching games of those he likes but he will have support going forward to take the volume of calls away and the body of work so hopefully he can say he needa a rght back with these attributes and he's given a shotlist of players to watch.