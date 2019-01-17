Doncaster Rovers: Why Niall Mason and Tommy Rowe may have to wait for starts

Grant McCann says there are no guarantees that Tommy Rowe and Niall Mason will make immediate returns to his starting XI after proving their fitness.

Mason completed 60 minutes for Rovers’ U23s on Tuesday, building on his cameo off the bench in the first team’s defeat at Wycombe Wanderers following his toe injury.

And Rowe has been declared fit enough to start games regularly after his steady return from a hamstring injury.

“Rowey is back to full fitness now,” McCann said.

“The form of Ali Crawford and Herbie Kane has probably just hindered his comeback. He understands they're playing well.”

Rowe has a good chance of starting Saturday’s game with Burton Albion due to an injury to Kane.

But McCann insists there are plenty of good options for the midfield three, with Mason’s return opening up the possibility of a reshuffle in the side.

Mason’s return at right back is not guaranteed either, with McCann particularly pleased with the form of Matty Blair since deputising in the role.

“Rowey have a good week's training and we'll see how he goes,” McCann said.

“We've got options now. With Niall Mason back, Matty Blair can play in there.

“James Coppinger can play in there.

“I don't know about whether Niall will start. It'd be harsh on Matty Blair.

“He's got six assists this season and four since playing at right back.

“He's showed he can play in that area and do a good job.

“As we keep saying, he’s not a right back, but he’s shown he's a good player.

“Against Barnsley and Preston he was excellent.

“He's done brilliant in there and we've been delighted with his performances.”