Doncaster Rovers: Why Madger Gomes is 'happy but sad' as he continues to adapt to League One football

Madger Gomes

The 22-year-old Spaniard arrived at Rovers in the summer – the day before Grant McCann departed to Hull City – following short spells in France and Croatia.

Gomes started three of Doncaster’s first four league games but has since found it tough to break into the side.

The former Liverpool and Leeds United youngster impressed against Manchester United U21s in the Leasing.com Trophy this week after coming off the bench to provide Alfie May with a neat assist in the 7-1 win at Southend last Tuesday.

“I’ve been here six months and I’m very happy,” Gomes told The Star.

“Sometimes I’m sad because you want to help the team on the pitch but the players playing have been doing very well.

“I try to do my football and try to show the coach that when he needs me, I will be there.

“I think all the chances I’ve had I’ve done well and I’m making it difficult for the coach. Hopefully I’ll get more chances.”

“The football here in England is different to where I’ve been. I try to improve every day because the game is faster and stronger here. I’ve never played in League One before.

“Ben Sheaf and Ben Whiteman are both great players. Ben Whiteman was the best player last season too. I just try to learn and improve.”

Gomes caught the eye against the young Red Devils on Tuesday, winning the ball back on several occasions and displaying a good range of passing.

“It was a nice experience but I think this cup is for the players that don’t play too much and it is a chance for us to show the coach we deserve to play,” he said.

“In the first 20 minutes we deserved to score three goals but we didn’t take our chances.