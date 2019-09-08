Doncaster Rovers: Why Darren Moore believes his substitutions have an impact

Kieran Sadlier made a big impact off the bench against Rotherham United. Picture: Marie Caley

Niall Ennis and Kieran Sadlier helped to change the game for Rovers as they came from behind to beat neighbours Rotherham United on Saturday.

The lively Ennis had a part in both Rovers goals, setting up James Coppinger for the first before being fouled for the penalty which delivered Ben Whiteman's winner.

It came off the back of a win over Lincoln City in the Leasing.com Trophy in midweek which saw Jon Taylor, Kazaiah Sterling and Matty Blair all perform well off the bench.

And Moore believes strong understanding of his wishes across the squad has led to players making impacts when introduced.

“It’s essential,” he said.

“I thought in midweek against Lincoln that the substitutions made an impact and I thought on Saturday it was the same.

“All three made an impact.

“It’s a squad, it's a team.

“All three know what is expected and everyone in the squad knows what is expected. When there is a gameplan, a job to be done no matter what position you are playing in.

“That is the message we keep working on all week in training, that everybody gets the same level of understanding in terms of where we want to go.”

Ennis and Sadlier had found themselves dropped to the bench for Saturday’s game despite having performed well this season.

And Moore explained it was purely down to tactical reasons why Taylor and Sterling started ahead of them.

"I just thought coming off the back of the Lincoln game, that second half we had some real direction, some real penetration, pace and power with Kazaiah and Jon," he said.

“I thought in the type of game it would be against Rotherham that we would need that energy, power and speed at the top end.

“Rotherham are a strong team and if you've not got an out they will pen you back in. They can really take control of the game.

“I needed the out so to get Kazaiah in and Jon in, it was vital really.

“It keeps the opposition on the back foot when you've got a threat at the top end of the pitch.