Doncaster Rovers: Which players are walking disciplinary tightrope and when bookings will be wiped out

Three Doncaster Rovers players are walking a disciplinary tightrope – and have been for some time.

Ben Whiteman, Herbie Kane and Andy Butler have all picked up nine yellow cards in the league this season.

Should they reach ten bookings it would result in a two-game ban.

But if they avoid a caution in tomorrow night’s derby clash with Barnsley they will escape a suspension – because bookings are wiped out after 37 games.

Kane and Butler both collected their ninth booking in the 3-2 defeat at Wycombe in January. Whiteman has been on nine bookings since mid-December.