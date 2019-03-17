Doncaster Rovers: Where Grant McCann is taking his players to set them up for the final nine games

A change may be as good as a rest but Grant McCann is hoping a bit of both will set his Doncaster Rovers side up for the final nine games of the season.

McCann is taking his squad away to a Champneys Health Spa for a two day break to start the week as he looks to ease their aches and pains following a punishing schedule.

The Rovers boss handed his players two days off training following Friday's taxing goalless draw against neighbours Barnsley.

And he is following up with a change of scenery and a slower pace of training to start the week.

“I gave them a little breather and on Monday and Tuesday we will take them to Champneys Spa for a little treat," McCann said.

“A bit of relaxation, a bit of training.

"We will try and bring some more energy back into the group.

"And I’m sure a few will get a bit of pampering while they're there.”

Awaiting Rovers when they return to action at the weekend is a trip to runaway League One leaders Luton Town - a side that have not lost in 25 league matches and are unbeaten at Kenilworth Road this term.

With a considerable test kicking off a run of nine vitally important matches in Rovers' promotion push, McCann is keen to ensure his players are rested enough to deliver the energy and intensity levels which helped put them in such a strong position.

McCann has experienced the benefits of a Champneys break himself as a player and believes the change of surroundings will be as important as any pampering his squad may receive.

"I have done it before at Scunthorpe where Nigel Adkins used to do it in the season with us," he said.

“It will just refresh the group and get a bit of energy.

“Sometimes, it can become a bit of Groundhog Day, turning up at the training ground every day.

“It is something a bit different. It was good when we did it at Scunthorpe.

“We are mindful of the fact that the boys have families and stuff and we don't want to be away too long – but I don't think one night will harm them.”