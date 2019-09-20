Doncaster Rovers: When Darren Moore will introduce new formations to his squad

Darren Moore

Moore has lined up his side in a 4-2-3-1 formation since his arrival in the summer and, while there is in-build flexibility within the system, he has yet to vary his approach.

He revealed he does plan to begin working on new formations with the Rovers squad but will only do so once he feels the players are fully up to speed with his way of working as a whole.

"The big thing first when we came was the players getting used to how we work and what's expected," he said.

"I think now, with repetition over the weeks, the group is getting it.

"Once you get to understand how we work the system changes can come.

"The dynamics will be the same and the understanding of how you work is there.

"For the players trying to understand how we work, doing the work and system changes, it's very difficult."So what we've done is come in and worked with repetition and repetition and the messages have been clear.

"I still feel in terms of getting messages to them that there is still a way to go and we're still working on that.

"They're getting there and the players have been excellent.

"Even now, there's still things that we're working on and once I feel a little bit happier that they've got some of those messages in and they're used to it then you're ready to adopt a new system with them if needs be.

"It's also providing you've got a full group of players to pick from for that system change because you might not be able to do it without the full structure of the squad.