Doncaster Rovers: What Darren Moore wants above anything else and why Burton will provide 'very good test'

Darren Moore

And the clear target is to do just that over the next couple of months – starting with this weekend’s visit of Burton Albion to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Sandwiched in between encouraging wins at home to Fleetwood and Lincoln, Rovers were held back by postponements at Bolton and Bury in August.

After winning 7-1 at nine man Southend United last Tuesday the next game could not come quickly enough – only for it to be rained off at Tranmere Rovers.

“Momentum and consistency are the words we’re using at the moment,” said Rovers boss Darren Moore, whose much-changed side lost to Manchester United in the Leasing.com Trophy earlier this week.

“It’s been stop-start with the game getting called off at Tranmere.

“We’re back to the league programme now and hopefully we can get some consistency and continuity.

“I do feel closer to getting that consistency. But over the course of the next seven, eight, nine games we will hopefully see it.

“We’ve started the season now and things have settled down a bit and now we’re looking for that consistent level of performance and continuity.

“That’s the challenge for us all at the football club, to try and find that.”

Moore has warned that tomorrow’s opponents are one of the most organised teams in League One.

The Brewers have struggled for points and goals at home but boast the fourth best away record in the division.

“They’ve got an excellent away record because they’re a hard-working, organised, fit team,” said Moore.

“They understand their roles and their responsibilities for the jobs that they do for each other.

“They’ve got a very experienced manager and knowing Nigel [Clough] he will demand that from them and he gets it from them.

“It’s no surprise that their away record is very good in the division.

“And it’s no surprise that as a club they’re a solid League One outfit.