Doncaster Rovers: What Darren Moore had to say about the hunt for a striker and other potential signings ahead of the trip to Grimsby Town

Darren Moore

Moore is pursuing one particular target – understood to be a Premier League loanee – but continues to wait for the go-ahead from the parent club.

And he was forced to tell a familiar story when meeting with the press ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

“I know until people come in it’s a difficult one because the question will always be asked and the response is the same,” he said when asked about the progress of the potential deal.

“You can say with them the easy part is identifying them, the hard part is the finer details to get them over the line, which is where we’re at.

“It’s almost how long is a piece of string with it.

“What I can say is we’re working extremely hard and we’ll continue to do so until we can see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“This deal can be easily done with the click of the fingers or it can take days.”

Though the League One transfer window closes in three weeks on September 2, Moore is keen to finalise the deal well in advance of the deadline.

“We hope we get them sooner rather than later,” he said.

“The individual was targeted long before this and we’re still at the point where we’re talking.

“I can only say wait and see and if we get any breakthrough you will be the first to know.

“We continue to work and the games are coming thick and fast. So as we’re continuing to work behind the scenes we’ll try to keep the focus and the momentum going on the pitch.”

The Rovers boss has spoken previously of his desire to add options to his defence and midfield during the current window.

Rovers have been linked with a loan deal for highly-rated Aston Villa attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare. It is understood O’Hare is not Moore’s primary attacking target.

Moore said, like in attack, there has been no significant steps further towards adding players in other positions.

“There’s been no real other progress but again, I could be saying this and walk out of here and get a phonecall,” Moore said.

“But at the moment, as I say this, there has been no progress.