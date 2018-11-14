Doncaster Rovers: ‘We will get there’ insists assistant boss Byrne after Checkatrade Trophy exit

The message is clear from Doncaster Rovers assistant manager Cliff Byrne: 'we will get there.'

Speaking immediately following the Checkatrade Trophy exit courtesy of a 4-2 defeat at Notts County, Byrne says there is plenty of hard work constantly being undertaken on the training ground to right the wrongs afflicting the side.

In their fourth defeat from the last five matches, Rovers were scythed open as struggling County scored three first half goals while good opportunities were missed at the other end.

"It's not ideal from our point of view but it happens," Byrne said,

"We're looking at the breakthrough at that end to get that conversion rate up.

"The boys, everyone together, are working hard at it, working to improve all the time and we will get there."

Byrne says the coaching staff are exploring all methods to try to get Rovers back on track - but insists that has been the approach since he and McCann arrived at the club in June.

"You just keep being consistent on the training ground with them," Byrne said.

"We do stuff in the classroom, on the training ground tactically, individually, collectively.

"There's numerous ways and we're working with them all, as we have done from the start of the season.

"When results go against you it's important not to spike up and down, keep the consistent processes of what we've been doing and look to improve on them all the time.

"That's what we've been doing since we've come in and the players have bought into hugely.

"We believe in them to go and get results."

Rovers yesterday completed the signing of defender Shaun Cummings on a two-month deal.

The former Rotherham United full back played the first half of the defeat to Notts County before being replaced at half time - as planned - by Niall Mason.