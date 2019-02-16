Supporters of both Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace have been urged to arrive as early as possible for Sunday’s FA Cup tie at the Keepmoat.

There will be no public parking at the stadium on the day due the presence of technical vehicles for TV coverage of the game.

However, the nearby Lakeside Village shopping outlet has said they will allow free parking between 3pm and 7pm.

More than 14,000 supporters will descend on the stadium and Rovers are aiming to avoid as little disruption as possible.

The club has issued the following information for supporters:

PARKING

Due to the external media requirements for the fixture, parking at the stadium will be extremely limited and there will be no pay-on-the-day parking for supporters.

As with league games car parking is provided for Silver Plus members for this fixture, however a valid parking pass must be shown on entry into the car park. Supporters without a valid parking pass will not be able to gain entry into the car park, as there will be no spare car parking spaces available.

TICKET COLLECTIONS

Tickets collections will be available from the South Stand only. Please bring proof of address when collecting your ticket, without proof of address you may not be able to claim your match day tickets.

BUSES

First Bus will be running shuttle busses as normal. The buses will be available when the match has reached its conclusion whether that be full-time, extra-time or following a penalty shoot-out.

FAN PARK AT THE BELLE VUE BAR

Rovers will be hosting an outdoor fan park from 1pm outside the Belle Vue fan park. There will be music, food vans serving a range of food including fish and chips and burgers. The fan park will feature an interview with Rovers’ goalkeeper Ian Lawlor as well as live performances from music acts Joe Russell-Brown and Dan Whitehead.

The fan park will be the best place to soak up the atmosphere before heading to your seat. This Sunday the fan park and Belle Vue Bar is for home fans only.

FLAGS

Following crowd funding, the Viking Supporters Co-operative and Doncaster Rovers have provided a giant flag for supporters to surf around the home end of the stadium. Please ensure you’re seated at 3.30pm to ensure you can be part of the display.

TIFO

The Blank Bank and Doncaster Rovers have organised a TIFO for the South Stand which will take place as the players walk onto the pitch. If your tickets are in the South Stand, please ensure you are in your seats in plenty of time to take part in this display.

MERCHANDISE

Sunday marks the final day of the Club Shop sale and supporters can enjoy 10% of 2018/19 replica shirts and a massive 40% off training wear (individual items only). Don’t miss out on these great FA Cup savings.

Club Shop opening hours: 11am – kick-off and for 20 minutes after full-time.

The club would ask that supporters refrain from purchasing any unofficial merchandise sold around the ground on matchday.

FOODBANK

Please note, there will be no foodbank collections at Sunday’s match.



CAR BOOT SALE

The usual Keepmoat Stadium car boot sale will not be running due to the match.



PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY

We hope all supporters enjoy their match day experience on Sunday, with the expected crowd anticipated to be approximately 14,000, car parks, turnstiles and catering facilities will obviously experience increased demand compared to standard league games, therefore we advise all supporters to arrive as early as possible.