Doncaster Rovers: Two important players are major doubts for trip to Charlton Athletic

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers are very likely to be without two ‘important’ players for Saturday’s trip to Charlton Athletic.

Refusing to divulge the identity of the injured duo, the Rovers boss confirmed one will not to play with the other a major doubt for the game.

Grant McCann

“We’ve had a couple of people who haven’t trained for much of the weekend and are a doubt for the weekend,” McCann said.

“It’s a blow really because they are two important players for us.

“I’d probably say it’s a 70 per cent chance they won’t make it.

“One of them did train the early part of the week but got a knock.

“One of them hasn’t trained for most of the week and didn’t train again on Thursday.

“We're definitely going to be without one, maybe two.”

McCann confirmed that Andy Butler and Niall Mason – who missed last weekend’s defeat at Coventy City due to suspension – are back and available for Rovers.

And he says he does not expect the players set to miss Saturday’s game to be absent for long.

“They will just miss this weekend I think,” he said.

“One of them will definitely miss the game. We’re holding out on the other one.

“Two blows for us but we’ll adapt.

“We’ve got cover in every area really.”

McCann says some players will have to step up in the absence of their team mates.

And he took great heart from the performance of a young Rovers side in a training ground game with Sheffield United earlier this week.

“It’s a blow for us because they’re important players for us but we have to utilise the squad,” McCann said.

“We had some really good performances on Tuesday in a behind-closed-doors game with Sheffield United.

“A really strong Sheffield United team came to our training ground against some of our young boys.

“The game finished 5-5. We were 3-0 down after 15 minutes but some of our young boys did well.

“Alfie Beestin scored, Will Longbottom scored two, Alfie May scored two. I was really impressed with Shane Blaney, Danny Amos and Will Longbottom.

“Some of those boys are going to have to step up to the plate.

“Cody Prior played right back up against Ben Woodburn from Liverpool and he was outstanding against him. Shane Blaney was up against Conor Washington.

“It was a good game for us and an improvement on the 6-6 we had a few weeks ago against Mansfield.

“Sheffield United came with a team of millions and millions to play against us.

“I was worried when I saw them walking in but I was really pleased with our boys and how they caused problems for a team that is right up there in the Championship.”