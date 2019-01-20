Doncaster Rovers: Two-goal hero Tyler Smith ‘a star in the making’

Grant McCann hailed Tyler Smith as a ‘star in the making’ after the Sheffield United loanee scored twice on his debut against Burton Albion.

Smith took just nine minutes to score on his first EFL appearance with an instinctive header.

The 20-year-old, who came off the bench at half time with Rovers trailing 1-0, then scored with a composed finish to turn the game on its head.

John Brayford netted his second of the game in the 90th minute to earn Burton a point and keep Doncaster in seventh place.

“He’s a very good player, very sharp,” said McCann on Smith.

“I’m pleased that he’s came on and made a real impact.

“He’s someone we’ve kept an eye on for four or five months when he was at Barrow [on loan earlier this season].

“We knew he could come here and play on the shoulder and get in behind teams.

“His first goal was a great ball in from Danny Andrew and it’s a poacher’s finish in between the posts. He’s probably learned that off Billy Sharp at Sheffield United.

“The second one’s a great pass and a cool finish.

“He can bring a lot to us because he’s different to what we have. He’ll push the boys who’ve done well this season.

“Sheffield United have got a star in the making there.”

The introduction of Smith and Alfie May changed the game but for the second successive weekend Rovers were left counting the cost of conceding late.

McCann said: “They were better than us in the first half. They picked up more second balls and played quicker than us.

“But the response of the boys in the second half was outstanding.

“It felt like a defeat in the end. We’ve lost our control over the last couple of weeks and it’s cost us five points.

“We have to get better defensively.

“It was a frustrating day and we have to move on very quickly and look forward to the FA Cup game.”