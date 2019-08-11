Doncaster Rovers: The special ingredient Darren Moore thinks his side have after late fightback at Rochdale
Darren Moore says his Doncaster Rovers side have shown they possess a ‘special ingredient’ after coming from behind once again at Rochdale.
Kieran Sadlier was the goalscoring hero for the second consecutive week, rescuing a point again after Rochdale took the lead through a fortuitous Aaron Morley strike on 66 minutes.
Sadlier powered home a header deep into stoppage time to earn Rovers a well-deserved draw at a rain-lashed Spotland.
And the fighting spirit displayed drew praise from boss Moore.
“With 20 minutes or so to go we had to find a way back into the game and I thought that is what we tried to do,” he said.
“I was really pleased that it came in the 92nd minute.
“It will stand us in good stead – going a goal down in both games we have shown that true fighting spirit and belief.
“When your team has got that, it's a special ingredient, certainly at this level.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We never want to go a goal down and we came to Rochdale to win the game.
“It’s how you respond to knock-backs, and we've had two in two games, but it's how you respond and it's been really, really good.”
There had been little between the sides until Morley broke the deadlock.
Both had produced some eye-catching and energetic build-up play that sought to find gaps in the opposition's rear guard. But both struggled for the final ball with Rovers in particular lacking presence in the final third.
Rochdale’s opener came from nothing as Morley cut inside and curled in a cross which, while missed by Rekeil Pyke and Ian Henderson, bounced through and nestled in the back of the net.
Rovers pushed hard for the equaliser and looked set to be frustrated until Sadlier headed home the equaliser from a corner from new signing Jon Taylor.