Doncaster Rovers subs in fiery argument with Oxford United boss Karl Robinson
Doncaster Rovers' substitutes were involved in a fiery argument with Oxford United manager Karl Robinson in the aftermath of their 3-0 defeat at the Kassam Stadium.
The subs were conducting their post match runs on the pitch when coaching staff entered into a disagreement with Oxford groundstaff over where the warm down was taking place.
Joe Wright joined in the disagreement, protesting their case which Robinson apparently took exception to.
The Oxford boss interrupted his post-match press briefing pitchside to walk over to the group and expletives were heard from both parties.
Wright and Robinson in particular were arguing, with Oxford's substitutes running over from across the pitch to become involved.
The situation was eventually calmed with Robinson returning to his press conference while the Rovers subs continued with their running.
Rovers boss Darren Moore did not witness the incident, nor had been informed about it when speaking with the media. He said he was looking forward to speaking with Robinson in his office.
On rejoining his press conference, Robinson said he would always stick up for staff at the club.
Rovers declined to make a comment on the incident.