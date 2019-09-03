Doncaster Rovers: Signing Victor Anichebe 'a possibility'
Doncaster Rovers first team coach John Schofield admits there is the possibilty the club could sign former Everton striker Victor Anichebe.
The forward has been training with Rovers for the past week and it is understood that terms have been discussed between club and player.
Speaking to the media following Rovers' 3-1 win over Lincoln City in the Leasing.com Trophy, Schofield said: "I would imagine if he's training with us he's a possibility.
"Or maybe he's coming in to have a look at us, and us have a look at him, get some fitness.
"He's a free agent so there's no real rush, for want of a better word.
"He's done okay."
After failing to add a new forward before the transfer deadline, boss Darren Moore's hunt continues in the free agent market, Schofield confirmed.
"We're still looking for one," he said.
"I don't think we're too far away but I think it's like anything, until you've actually got someone over the line.
"We've got a million strikers we can take but until you've actually got one over the line it's irrelevant how many are out there."
Goals from Cameron John, Kazaiah Sterling and Alfie May saw Rovers come back from behind to beat Lincoln and kick off their Leasing.com Trophy campaign in good fashion.
Schofield said: "I think in the second half it was a much more fluent performance over the full length of the pitch.
"We could have been better in the final third in the first half but we're really happy with how we played and that we're scoring goals."