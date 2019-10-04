Doncaster Rovers sign former England youth international striker
Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of former England youth international striker Kwame Thomas on a short term deal.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 17:00 pm
The 24-year-old has been on trial with Rovers over the past few weeks and impressed sufficiently to earn a deal until January.
“I’m very happy,” the former Coventry City striker said. “For a while now I’ve wanted to get things sorted and know where I would be playing my football this season.
“Everyone knows each other and all the lads have felt me really welcome.
“That made it easy to settle in and for me to show what I can do.
“The boys have done really well and started the season off in good form, and from being involved in training with them I can see why.”