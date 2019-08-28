Doncaster Rovers reveal their stance on postponed game at crisis club Bolton Wanderers

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin

Wanderers, who went into administration in May, will be kicked out of the EFL if they fail to complete a takeover in the next 14 days.

They unilaterally postponed last Tuesday’s home game with Rovers citing ‘welfare’ concerns for their younger players.

If Bolton are found guilty of a charge of gross misconduct by an independent commission they are likely to be docked points.

The EFL are understood to want the game to be played at some point.

However, Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin believes the fairest outcome would be to award Doncaster the points.

“We were left frustrated by the late cancellation, and while we have sympathy with Bolton's plight off the pitch we had prepared professionally for the game and built our schedule around the fixture,” he wrote in Saturday’s match programme.

“It was particularly unprofessional to learn that the game had been called off by us being tagged in a tweet by Bolton Wanderers, with the first I or Darren Moore knowing about the move being when our media team made us aware.

“It is clear clubs cannot unilaterally cancel games the day before without the permission of the opposition and EFL, and we believe the fairest outcome would be us awarded the points.”

Bolton lost 5-0 to Tranmere Rovers and Ipswich Town either side of the Rovers postponement, while manager Phil Parkinson also resigned.

Plans to liquidate Wanderers have been put on hold as takeover talks continue with Football Ventures.

The EFL enforced a 14-day notice to withdraw the club’s membership on Tuesday evening but that will not affect their League One game at Gillingham on Saturday or next week’s Leasing.com Trophy meeting with Bradford City.

Baldwin wrote: “Here at Rovers we know what it is like when events off the pitch spill over onto the playing side of things, I'm sure many of you reading this stuck by us through the dark days of the late nineties when we were putting out primarily a youth team most weeks.

“We showed that there can be a way back, and that in the end those experiences can make you stronger - that experience helped make us the club we are today.

“We hope Bolton come through their problems stronger, they are a club who have made a tremendous contribution to the game and hopefully have brighter days ahead.”