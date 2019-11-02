Doncaster Rovers: 'A point won' - Darren Moore's verdict on draw with Burton Albion

Darren Moore

Rovers were off-colour as visitors Burton stifled their play superbly and also enjoyed the better of the attacking pressure.

But despite twice taking the lead through David Templeton and Lukas Akins, they failed to hold onto a lead for more than four minutes as Rovers levelled through Jon Taylor and Kieran Sadlier.

Moore was pleased with the determination and spirit shown by his side but admitted they were second best and were somewhat fortunate to earn the point.

"For me, it is a point won," Moore said. "I didn't think we played as fluently as we could have done.

"Credit to Burton, they came and stopped and nullified us. They came with a game plan and I'm sure for them the game plan worked to a certain extent.

"Sometimes you look back at games over a long season and this will be a hard fought point.

"I said to the players, while we weren't as clean in possession of the ball, a part I was pleased with was the way we dug in.

"Through commitment and endeavour, we managed to win ourselves a point.

"When you look at the game itself, I'm honest and open with the performance and we weren't as dominant as we have been in recent weeks but it is one for us to learn from when teams set up that way and play against us.

"We need to get the right answers to come up with the goods.