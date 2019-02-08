Doncaster Rovers: Players ‘have belief in Fortress Keepmoat’

Grant McCann says his Doncaster Rovers players have a new found belief that they can beat anyone on home soil.

Rovers have not lost at the Keepmoat since being beaten 1-0 by promotion rivals Sunderland in mid-October - a run of six wins and two draws from eight matches in all competitions.

As they prepare to host another promotion rival Peterborough United - the first of three consecutive home matches - McCann says confidence is brimming among the group as they approach any game at the Keepmoat.

"I think what we've done since we got beat by Sunderland is show another side to us where we've gone six wins and two draws at home," McCann said.

"We've turned our home form around. We're strong.

"The boys love playing at home.

"We know that's going to be huge for us if we're going to get ourselves into a good position.

"We've got a good opportunity with these next two games but it's one at a time and Peterborough is first.

"The home form, the momentum we've got, the confidence of the boys, not arrogant and them feeling good about themselves.

"We believe we can give anyone a game at the Keepmoat and it's no different on Saturday."

Following the clash with sixth placed Peterborough, Rovers host Southend United on Tuesday night before next Sunday's FA Cup fifth round clash with Crystal Palace.