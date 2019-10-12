Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from heavy defeat at Oxford United

Here is how we rated the individual performances as the Kassam Stadium
1. Seny Dieng 6
Could do little about the first two goals but could maybe have done better with the penalty which he got a hand to. Needs to show a little more caution when playing out.
2. Brad Halliday 6
Continues to grow as an important attacking outlet for Rovers, often as the most advanced player but dropped far too narrowly when part of the back four, giving Oxford success out wide.
3. Tom Anderson 6
Very unfortunate to concede a penalty. Headed everything away as usual but often made the wrong choices when playing out from the back.
4. Donervon Daniels 6
A steady performance overall as he blocked and cleared well. His partnership with Anderson continues to blossom.
