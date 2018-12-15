Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from win over Scunthorpe United

Doncaster Rovers secured a fourth straight win by easing to a 3-0 victory over local rivals Scunthorpe United.

Here is how we rated the individual performances...

IAN LAWLOR 7

Four clean sheets in a row. Made an excellent second half save to deny Matthew Lund from close range and handled smartly throughout.

SHAUN CUMMINGS 6

Lacked conviction going forward but did his job defensively. Must improve his distribution.

TOM ANDERSON 7

Continued his good form with another dominant display at the back. Headed away danger in a way that was reminiscent to his successful loan spell last season.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Marked his 200th appearance for the club with a typically no-nonsense performance. Handled Lee Novak excellently.

DANNY ANDREW 6

A no-thrills performance from the left back. Went about his defensive duties diligently and used the ball well.

ALI CRAWFORD 7

Another busy display in midfield, offering plenty of energy and composure. Captain Tommy Rowe is breathing down his neck but will have to be patient.

BEN WHITEMAN 7

Continued his excellent form in the holding role and capped a solid all-round performance with an excellent strike.

HERBIE KANE 8

A joy to watch. Orchestrated things with an arrogance at times and his sixth goal in eight games rather summed up his tenacity and determination.

MALLIK WILKS 6

Looked dangerous when he ran at the Iron’s backline and did well in the build-up to Whiteman’s goal but was quiet for long periods.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

Deservedly struck his fifth goal in six games - his 15th of the season - following another typically tireless shift.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Involved in most of Rovers’ best play before the break but remained on the fringes of the game in the second period.

SUBS USED

TOMMY ROWE n/a

Tried his best to make his presence felt as a late replacement for Crawford.

ALFIE MAY n/a

Came on for Wilks for the final quarter of an hour but was unable to get into the game.

MATTY BLAIR n/a

Replaced Coppinger during the closing stages.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Danny Amos, Jermaine Anderson, Paul Taylor.