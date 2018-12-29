Doncaster Rovers player ratings from win at Gillingham

Doncaster Rovers shook off the disappointment of a Boxing Day defeat to end 2018 with a comfortable win over Gillingham.

Here is how we rated the individual performances at the Priestfield Stadium.

IAN LAWLOR 6

Did not have a great deal to do as Rovers controlled the game but produced an excellent stop late on to prevent a second for Gillingham.

MATTY BLAIR 7

Back at right back to cover the injuries to Cummings and Mason and performed well, pushing up the pitch as expected but also managing the threat of Gillingham’s pacy Elliott List.

TOM ANDERSON 7

Dealt with everything thrown at him as Gillingham increasingly resorted to long balls forward. He headed away most things and was a strong physical presence.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Marshalled the defence superbly to ensure a relatively quiet afternoon for the Rovers back line. Showed excellent strength and helped prevent Gillingham’s front three from breaking between defenders.

DANNY ANDREW 7

A first league goal for the full back and a deserved one too as he did jobs at both ends of the pitch. Pushed forward really well but also took care of the defensive side.

HERBIE KANE 7

Another lively performance from the midfielder, both breaking up play and providing attacking threat. He helped push Rovers high up the pitch for the majority of the game and sit in and around the final third.

BEN WHITEMAN 8

A brilliant performance from the midfielder who helped Rovers stamp their authority on the game in the first half when it was an open and scrappy affair. He broke up play superbly and showed an excellent range of passing

TOMMY ROWE 7

Back for his first league start since September 1, he delivered arguably his best performance since returning from injury. Much more like the Rowe of old, taking up excellent positions and producing incisive passes.

ALFIE MAY 7

A very lively presence as he deputised for James Coppinger, he offered Rovers plenty of pace in wide areas as they looked to punish Gillingham. Arguably more creative than threatening in the box.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

As threatening a presence as he has been in recent games, grabbing a deserved goal and somewhat unfortunate not to add to his tally further.

MALLIK WILKS 7

A quiet start to the game but he burst into life after the break with a goal brought by pure persistence and power. Had the bit between his teeth before being withdrawn with an injury.

SUBS USED

ALI CRAWFORD 6

Replaced the injured Wilks once the game was dead and buried but was neat and tidy.

JERMAINE ANDERSON n/a

An unexpected cameo from a player whose time at Rovers is drawing to a close. Had little to do but what he did do was okay.

RIEVES BOOCOCK n/a

A pleasing debut for the youth team striker who came on in added time.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Shane Blaney, Mitchell Lund, Myron Gibbons.

