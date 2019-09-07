Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the derby win over Rotherham United

Comeback kings Doncaster Rovers earned the derby day spoils as they beat Rotherham United thanks to a superb second half fight back.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 14:48

Here is how we rated the individual performances at the Keepmoat.

1. Ian Lawlor 6

Hard to pin the blame on him for Hastie's goal but he also conceded in very similar fashion at Rochdale. Otherwise had very little to do

2. Brad Halliday 7

Had his work cut out defensively against Hastie but he coped okay, did not go into his shell and tried his best to get forward

3. Tom Anderson 8

Continued his brilliant start to the season. Composed, reliable and typically no-nonsense

4. Cameron John 7

Got through some excellent defensive work. Switched off a couple of times but got away with it

