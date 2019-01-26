Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings for FA Cup win over Oldham Athletic

Doncaster Rovers had to dig deep to see off League Two Oldham Athletic and book their place in the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Here’s how we rated the individual performances….

MARKO MAROSI 7

Called into action after the break and produced a couple of important stops. Handled well throughout.

NIALL MASON 6

Slotted back in seamlessly at right back at the expense of Matty Blair and put in a no-thrills shift.

TOM ANDERSON 8

Continued his impressive recent form with another faultless performance.

PAUL DOWNING 8

Assured debut. Defended diligently and showcased a good range of passing. Looks like a very useful addition to the squad.

DANNY ANDREW 6

Slightly tentative going forward but defended with determination and his set piece delivery was decent.

BEN WHITEMAN 8

A mature and dynamic display from a player who has come of age this season. Got a slice of luck for his first goal before keeping his cool from the spot.

HERBIE KANE 7

Typically busy and energetic. Demanded the ball and was constantly trying to make things happen.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Displayed a bit of composure on the ball during a frenetic first half but made way just after the hour mark.

KIERAN SADLIER 7

Only a brilliant save from Iversen denied him a stunning debut goal. Promising display. Has a trick or two up his sleeve.

ALFIE MAY 6

Started the game quietly but grew into it and offered plenty of enthusiasm. Lacked a bit of composure.

JOHN MARQUIS 6

Marshalled well by Oldham’s backline. Will be disappointed not to have scored in the first half after rounding Iversen.

SUBS USED

MATTY BLAIR 5

Struggled to get up to speed with the game after coming on in central midfield.

MALLIK WILKS 5

Did some useful things and some pretty ordinary things after replacing Sadlier.

JOE WRIGHT N/A

Made a surprise stoppage time appearance - ahead of schedule following his injury - to bolster the defensive ranks .

SUBS NOT USED

Louis Jones, Aaron Lewis, Tommy Rowe, Ali Crawford.

OLDHAM

Iversen 8, Hamer 6, Edmundson 6, Clarke 7, Nepomuceno 6, Lang 6, Missilou 6, Sylla 6, Branger 6, Baxter 7 (Vera 76, 5), O’Grady 7. Subs not used: De La Paz, Taylor, Dummigan, Benteke, Robinson, Hunt.