Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the draw with Burton Albion

Doncaster Rovers fought back twice to earn a draw from a disappointing performance against Burton Albion.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 5:33 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 10:19 pm

Here is how we rated the individual performances from the stalemate.

1. Seny Dieng 5

Must take some of the blame for the pressure under which Rovers found themselves after continuously opting to play out. Handled well.

2. Brad Halliday 5

Left massively exposed at times when Rovers were caught in possession and struggled to deal with that.

3. Tom Anderson 6

From a game in which the defence hardly shined, there was little to pick fault with from Anderson's performance. A towering presence.

4. Donervon Daniels 5

Struggled at times with receiving the ball out from the back under pressure, particularly when conceding the penalty.

