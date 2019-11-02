Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the draw with Burton Albion

Here is how we rated the individual performances from the stalemate.
1. Seny Dieng 5
Must take some of the blame for the pressure under which Rovers found themselves after continuously opting to play out. Handled well.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright:
2. Brad Halliday 5
Left massively exposed at times when Rovers were caught in possession and struggled to deal with that.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright:
3. Tom Anderson 6
From a game in which the defence hardly shined, there was little to pick fault with from Anderson's performance. A towering presence.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright:
4. Donervon Daniels 5
Struggled at times with receiving the ball out from the back under pressure, particularly when conceding the penalty.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright: