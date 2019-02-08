Doncaster Rovers: No sentiment in team selection with strength in depth

Grant McCann says there will be no sentiment in his team selection as he looks to guide Doncaster Rovers to promotion.

McCann feels he is now fully able to select a side based primarily on purpose over form for each individual game, with a starting XI comprised of those best able to beat the opposition as a unit.

Ian Lawlor is the only long-term absentee for Rovers with Joe Wright now working towards being able to start senior matches having played 60 minutes for the U23s earlier this week.

And such strength in depth is aiding McCann's attempts to mount a strong run of form, with Peterborough United on Saturday.

"This week we've got to pick a team that we feel is going to beat Peterborough," McCann said.

"There is no 'okay he played well but is he going to suit this game?'

"We've got good options and we've got to make sure the team we pick is going to hurt them.

"The analyst is good, Lee Glover is brilliant and will see the opposition three or four times. I'll see them as well.

"We know where we can hurt the opposition and we'll pick a team accordingly."

McCann believes his players have received the message and are fully on board with the plan, accepting there is plenty of competition across the pitch.

"I think the boys know now whatever we do, we pick a team that we think can hurt the opposition," he said.

"As much as we are if you play well you stay in, the boys know we've got a group of 18, 19 maybe 20 outfield players that can come into the team.

"That's maybe something we didn't have in the earlier part.

"I remember saying we've got 13 or 14 that can come in and make an impact. "Now I think it's nearer 20.

"That gives us a better chance going into games knowing we can make a change to hurt the opposition and that is won't hurt us at the same time.

"We're in a good place."

Ben Whiteman has been passed fit for Saturday’s clash with Peterborough.

McCann has rubbished speculation linking him with a move for Scarborough Athletic goalkeeper Tommy Taylor.