Doncaster Rovers: No easy ride by the seaside at Southend

The Shrimpers have picked up just one win and five points in the league so far this season and sit second bottom in League One as they prepare to welcome Rovers on Tuesday night.

Moore insists Rovers will not have it easy, despite their hosts’ struggles this term, as they go in search of their first away win of the campaign.

“We look at it as an opportunity just because it is the next game and that is the only reason,” he said.

”Them as a team, them as an opposition, it will be another difficult game because the caretaker manager Gary [Waddock] will be instilling that belief, that confidence in them in terms of getting them up and able.

“They’ve had a tough start, it’s been hard for them, but we’re their next opponents and they will feel at home they need to address things and put them right.

“That is why is represents a difficult prospect. They’re wounded but slowly and surely I’m sure they’ll start picking up and gaining confidence.

“They will think with the way they’re playing that they’ve not been getting the right results.

“In terms of us, from our point of view, it’s up to us to be at our best when the best is needed and trying to continue what we’ve shown so far.”

Southend are reportedly in advanced talks with former Macclesfield Town boss Sol Campbell about their managerial vacancy but caretaker boss Waddock is expected to be in charge for Rovers’ visit.

Moore admits he is surprised by Southend’s struggles, given the calibre of their squad.

“They’re a good team and they’ve got some good players,” he said.

“It is surprising with the players they have got.

“But League One is a challenging league and nobody gets a god-given right to pick up a result.

“It’s about earning the three points in this league and that is what has probably happened from their perspective.

“It’s not for the want of trying. They’ve been trying week in, week out and probably feel that they haven’t had the rub of the green.

“For us, it's back to us and focusing what we're about and the continuation of how we’ve been setting ourselves on good performances since the start of the season.”