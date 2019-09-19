Doncaster Rovers: Moore about the positives after first defeat

Darren Moore

Rovers were dealt a late suckerpunch as Blackpool grabbed an added time winner from a tight game to end the unbeaten start to life under Moore.

With Rovers enjoying the better of the attacking play in that clash and unfortunate not to win it themselves, Moore sees little need in being overly critical with his players, particularly after their strong start to the campaign.

Nor does he believe his squad will need much of a morale boost as they prepare for another tough test against on-form Peterborough United on Saturday.

"I don't think there's a need to lift the players," Moore told the Free Press.

"They've tasted a lot of success and they've had a lot of plaudits in recent weeks.

"I think it's just about continuing what they're doing.

"If you look at the flow of the game on Tuesday, we had a lot of the ball, we created a lot of the chances.

"So I don't think that we should let one lapse or one misplaced pass or one bit of decision making disturb us.

"We've got to get back on it and the beautiful thing is that there is another game so soon after it.

"We have to quickly move on and by the next day it is just that and you're getting all your information for Saturday.

"This one is gone and you move on."

Saturday's opponents Peterborough have fired following a slow start, with Darren Ferguson's side going unbeaten in their last six matches - winning five - and emerging as the division's top scorers.

"Anybody you would have been playing on Saturday would have been a tough game," Moore said. "The margin between the teams doesn't look much at the moment.

"But this one is definitely a tough game. Peterborough are a team that is free-flowing, they've got a lot of quality.

"But these are the challenges we want to face and put ourselves against this season."