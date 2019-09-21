Doncaster Rovers: The message Darren Moore gave his players heading into the win over Peterborough United
Darren Moore says the message for his Doncaster Rovers side heading into the clash with Peterborough United was simple – just keep doing what you have been doing.
And Rovers did just that, turning in an excellent attacking performance and earning a 2-0 triumph against a side that were unbeaten in their previous seven matches.
First half goals from James Coppinger and Kieran Sadlier earned Rovers the victory from a game where they enjoyed much the better of the attacking play.
It came on the back of Rovers’ first league defeat of the campaign in midweek against Blackpool and they showed no signs of being knocked off their stride – just as Moore predicted.
“We quickly just thought let’s carry on the way we've been going,” the Rovers boss said.
“I think hopefully we saw that against a good team.
“We had to march them for work rate and commitment and we had that.
“I just thought when we had use of the ball we trusted the shape and we used it really, really well.
“We got into some threatening positions and if you keep getting into those positions then you’re going to score goals.
“I’m pleased to say again that we've created chances.
“It was a wonderful header by Copps and I thought Sads kept his run going, he’s a strong runner and it was a clinical finish.
“We didn’t sit back on the two goals. We tried to get more and that’s the way we go about it game after game.”