Doncaster Rovers: Matty Blair makes bold claim ahead of Luton Town clash

Matty Blair believes Doncaster Rovers are the best team in League One – and that is not a side effect of hypnotherapy!

Rovers travel to top of the table Luton Town on Saturday hoping to end the Hatters’ sensational 25-game unbeaten run in the league.

Their preparation this week has included two days at Champneys Health Spa, featuring a hypnotherapy session.

“I’ve said it from day one I believe we’re the best team in the league,” said Blair.

“We’re just not the most consistent.

“We’ve got nine games to go and I’m fully confident one hundred per cent that we can win all nine.

“I know Luton haven’t lost at home all season and it’ll be a tough game but I’m confident we can go there and get a result.

“When we played Luton back in September I thought they were the best team we’ve played.

“But we’re better than them.

“That’s no disrespect to anybody, that’s just what I believe.

“So this weekend it’s the best team in the league against the most consistent.”

Rovers’ hypnotherapy session was designed to relax the squad and encourage positive thinking ahead of the run-in.

“It was something new for me and was about getting into a very relaxed state of mind,” said Blair.

“You’d lie down, have a blanket over you and the lady would talk through different stories with some background music. You would put yourself in state of mind where you forget about all the stresses and strains in your life or on your body; just be in a place where it was relaxed, calm and happy.

“It’s important to do something different every few months, just to break the routine and stop you becoming stale. It was nice. I enjoyed it.”